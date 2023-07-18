The Power of Sound: How Samsung is Revolutionizing the Viewing Experience

Samsung’s Audio Device Laboratory is working on innovations in sound and picture quality to enhance the viewing experience, according to an interview with Sunmin Kim and Seongsu Park. Sound effects play a crucial role in immersing audiences in film and television, bringing content to life and evoking emotions. Background music and sound effects are essential in horror movies, enhancing the suspense and fear experienced by viewers. The Audio Device Laboratory aims to reproduce sound performances that meet the artist’s intentions by developing the best solutions. However, watching audiovisual content at home poses challenges as viewers tend to lower the TV volume to avoid disturbing neighbors, which may result in dialogue becoming unclear. The Sound Installation Lab tackles these issues through hardware and software innovations. By developing smaller speaker units and adjusting the audio outputs, they simulate surround sound and create a balanced audio experience. The lab has also focused on reducing the size of speakers while increasing the vibration range to fit the thinner and lighter frame of modern smart displays. Multiple speakers have been fine-tuned and balanced to achieve the perfect blend of sound, providing a highly immersive listening experience. Samsung aims to continue combining their expertise with advanced technologies such as AI to deliver superior sound quality and enhance the viewing experience.

