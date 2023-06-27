Home » the power of the portrait is coming to Italy • Techzilla
Technology

the power of the portrait is coming to Italy • Techzilla

by admin
the power of the portrait is coming to Italy • Techzilla

OPPO’s new RENO 10 series is now close to launch and the company has made it official that the designated day for the debut is July 4 in Italy, specifically with a presentation event in Milan. Also this time we will find two models: OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno10 5G which will allow users to take ultra-clear and natural portraits in any situation.

The Reno 10 Series

Heir to last year’s Reno 9, the new 10 series will also focus heavily on aesthetics and the photographic sector in particular with its ability to shoot portraits.

Indeed, the Reno10 series continues to improve the camera experience through innovations hardware e software. The photographic sector will in fact boast a telephoto lens 32MP and 2X optical zoom. Then there is the 80W Super Vooc recharge for Reno 10 Pro (67W for Reno 5G) and a refined design as OPPO has accustomed us.

But there is not only the new Reno 10 series: OPPO will also present a series of IoT products, including OPPO Pad 2, the flagship tablet making its debut in Italy. We had recently reviewed OPPO Pad air we really liked it and we can’t wait to discover the new flagship tablet as well.

The audio category sees the arrival of interesting news with OPPO Enco Air3 Pro, the world‘s first earphones with bamboo fiber diaphragm and adaptive ANC and OPPO Enco Air3 which redefine the TWS earphone market by offering an unprecedented audio experience.

The launch event of the new Reno10 series will be held in Milan, for more information visit the dedicated website.

See also  SIE confirms PS VR2 won't be compatible with PS VR games

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

You may also like

Convenient cooling without electricity: water atomizers for patios...

The new pixel-style Roguelike strategy card game “Shogun...

Cut injuries: robotic lawnmowers do not recognize hedgehogs

New teen safety tools for Instagram, Facebook and...

Ubisoft is making some big changes to Connect...

Microsoft summons the Italian ecosystem: digital shock for...

Sesa increases its Digital Workspace skills with Sangalli

Finding Game – July 2023 –

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the new mobile...

Is parental control necessary? According to ESET Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy