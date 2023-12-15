Home » The powerful ThreatDown family presented by Malwarebytes
by admin
Malwarebytes presents the new ThreatDown family, powerful, yet easy to use, developed for more effective protection of SMEs designed to defeat cyber threats. The new solution enhances IT infrastructures through efficient and easy-to-use technologies, such as the new Security Advisor dashboard that provides a “score” on the safety posture.

Ensure business continuity

Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO of Malwarebytes
ThreatDown reflects what we provide to our customers. That is: one safety extremely simple endpoint management, which reduces threat levels while ensuring business continuity. ThreatDown aims to reduce the attack surface, avoid headaches and reduce costs because we know that cybersecurity can be complicated to manage and our goal is to eliminate this complexity for our partners and customers. So they can rest easy knowing they have a trusted expert at their side.

The powerful Malwarebytes ThreatDown family

ThreatDown’s portfolio is based on the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution and the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Furthermore, Security Advisor is now available, a new tool to help MSPs reduce their customers’ attack surface.

The advantages of Security Advisor

Analyzes a company’s cybersecurity and generates a score based on what it detects, highlighting any gaps in your defenses and providing actionable recommendations for improvements that can be applied in minutes. A single dashboard reveals the general state of security and suggests useful indications for making improvements that can be performed in a few simple clicks. Beta users reported an overall increase in security scores of approximately 10%. This equates to measurable improvements in prevention and resolution capabilities. You can set up more scans and more robust policies in the IT environment to monitor, such as protection against brute force attacks, to further strengthen the cybersecurity of your systems.

