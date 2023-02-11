news/202301/230210_honkai_ (1).png?versionId=bZk60_qc5ifUI5gfiw64MTGkAHnsTAOG” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The pre-registration of the galaxy adventure role-playing game “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” on the PC, iOS and Android platforms officially started today (10th), and pre-registration will receive rewards after the official launch. At the same time, the game is confirmed to be Log in to the Epic platform.

The global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse is proud to announce that the pre-registration for the official version of the galaxy adventure role-playing game “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” officially starts today. Pre-registration on PC, iOS and Android platforms is now available through the website, and the release date of the official version will be announced soon.

The game is also confirmed for the first time that it will be launched on the Epic platform. At the same time, a new trailer “Heavenly Dry Things Dry” is released. The new popular character Bailu will celebrate the official start of the transition test with everyone.

“Honkai: Interstellar Railway” is a brand new galaxy adventure RPG game, which combines an easy-to-use turn-based combat system, large-scale map exploration and maze puzzle-solving gameplay, bizarre and unique fantasy world adventures, and fascinating aliens. World plot and many other game elements compose a romantic galaxy adventure poem full of surprises, encounters and beautiful scenery for players.

In this jump test, players will first come to the Black Tower Space Station, then board the “Star Train”, and then come to the first two stations of the interstellar journey – Yalilo-VI and the fairy boat “Luofu”.

Yalilo-VI is a white planet covered with snow and ice. There are many secrets and crises hidden under the pure white snow waiting for the pioneers to explore and solve; Spaceship, the residents here seem to have mastered the power of immortality!

Players will have the opportunity to explore this wonderful world full of oriental fantasy elements, and uncover various mysteries about the “star core” during the fantasy journey where danger and surprise coexist.

“Honkai: Interstellar Railway” Yalilo-VI battle is about to start

The new popular character of the fairy boat “Luo Fu” – Ting Yun

The new popular character of “Xianzhou Luofu” – Qing Que

Pioneer of “Honkai: Interstellar Railway”

To celebrate the upcoming galactic adventure, the pre-registration of the “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” store officially started today, and the pioneers who are looking forward to the interstellar journey can now go to the website to make an appointment.

Pre-registered participants will challenge and unlock reservation rewards with players around the world. Each player can accumulate up to 20 “Star Passes” and the controllable character “Silva” to prepare for the official version of the pioneering journey Prepare!

In addition to the existing iOS, Android, and PC platforms, the official version of “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” has also been confirmed to be available on the Epic store simultaneously. The multi-platform archive interoperability and cooperation mechanism ensures the interoperability and linkage of cross-platform data for this work.