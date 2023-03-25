2023-03-25 12:16 tell the time







Wii emphasizes that the body is a part of the remote control. When boxing, you must actually punch, which has a motion effect. Picture/Information photo of United Daily News (2007/03/09 photo by Wang Yuting)

Remember the “Wii” craze that swept Taiwan since 2006? Back then, the “Wii game console” and the “Wii sports” game, which were released together, sparked an unprecedented topic of “sports games” in Taiwan as soon as they were released in Japan. This video game has not only achieved an astonishing sales volume of more than 80 million copies worldwide, but has also been affirmed by consumers and won many awards in the game and entertainment industries.

“Wii sports” contains a total of five kinds of sports, namely tennis, baseball, bowling, golf and boxing. Players can control the movement of the character through the left and right handles of the Wii. What is amazing is that the “motion sensor” in the handle can detect the player’s movements in real time, coupled with the vibration function that appears in conjunction with the movements, the weight is greatly increased. Exhibits movement patterns similar to real life.

With the upsurge of “Wii sports“, not only the sales of “Projection Curtain” but also the sales of “Ache Patch” also increased. It is not difficult to imagine that the degree of addiction of players is by no means ordinary! Hearing such a serious “game poisoning”, maybe even people who don’t like games can’t help but smile knowingly, but at the same time, they can’t help but wonder, what is the magical power of Wii sports that can make players so addicted?

In fact, the “easy to use” feature of Wii sports may be the key. No matter for elders or children, the simple and easy-to-understand operation method is easy to master, and you can immediately experience the fun and sense of accomplishment brought by Wii sports without spending too much time exploring. Wii sports not only achieves the purpose of playing while exercising, but also invisibly It can enhance the relationship between family members, even if you stay at home, you can leave precious and interesting memories. It is really a classic game that is very suitable for the whole family to have fun together.

Wii simulation control is popular 2007-02-20/United Daily News/Edition 13/Game console car fight [Reporter Liao Minru/Special Report] ★Wealth background The pure white Wii host, combined with the Wii controller that looks like a TV remote control, can also be connected to a nunchuck controller according to the needs of the game. The special control method and full of experiential gameplay have caused a trend all over the world. The Japanese host is priced at about NT$6,800 (25,000 yen). Taiwan has not yet introduced the company’s products, but the products commonly known as “parallel imports” have sold very well in game stores or on the Internet. The original price once fell below 8,800 yuan. However, due to the New Year holidays and players scrambling to purchase, the market has already been in a state of panic buying, and some stores have even shouted for tens of thousands of yuan. ★Features 1. Intuitive and dynamic gameplay: In the past, the control of TV game consoles was dominated by the handle. Wii is equipped with a sensor stick that can be placed above or below the TV, allowing 4 Wii controllers to be operated simultaneously. The controller is equipped with a vibration function. Players can Compared with real action to play games, for example, you can stand and swing a bat, throw a ball, or play boxing, machete, etc., which is more interesting to play. Because many of the Wii games emphasize action, it has recently been reported that some people have played for too long at once, resulting in symptoms such as body aches. It is recommended that players who do not exercise often do warm-up exercises before playing, and follow the game prompts. Take a proper rest! 2. Can download past games: Nintendo plans to pay for online downloads. In the future, on the Wii console, you can also play the games of the memorable red and white machine, Super Nintendo, N64 and other consoles. 3. Mii channel: Players can create their own characters in the Wii world with different elements such as eyes, noses, and outlines in the Mii channel. For example, in “Wii Sports” games, players can use their own characters to fight in person! 4. Photo channel: Wii currently only supports Wii 12cm and Gamecube 8cm discs, and cannot support DVD playback, but users can display photos through SD memory cards, and can also graffiti on photos and change effects such as whitening and nostalgia style etc. ★Chinese New Year game recommendation 1.Wii Sports: This game is suitable for the whole family to have fun during the Chinese New Year. The content gathers tennis, bowling, golf, baseball and boxing, etc., so that relatives and friends can form a team together or compete against each other. Because the game is quite easy to learn, even People who have never touched the game can also easily enjoy the fun of the game! 2. Laserman: Crazy Rabbit In this cartoon-style action game, the cute and funny crazy bunny ran to the Wii platform to make trouble! Players can challenge various levels with friends and relatives and face the army of rabbits together, such as using the controller to shoot suckers to defeat the rabbits, or swinging the cows hard, etc., so that the atmosphere of fun can reach its peak! 3. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess This Zelda series, one of Nintendo’s gold-lettered signs, uses Wii controllers and nunchuck controllers to control characters to play games. You can wave the controllers to attack, or you can specify the direction Shooting, etc., play more immersive experience.





