The price is cheaper than Apple Pro Display HDR, Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB 6K resolution screen is on sale in the United States

Dell’s Ultrasharp line of 6K monitors is finally on sale.



The Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB 6K resolution screen announced at CES 2023 is already available for order on Dell’s official website in the United States. If you compare it with the same level (6K resolution) Apple Pro Display HDR (starting at $4,999), the Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB is much cheaper than it .

The Apple Pro Display HDR has a resolution of 6016 x 3384 and uses a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port.

The Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB This 31.5-inch, 6144 x 3456 resolution 6K monitor features an IPS Black panel from LG Display and has Thunderbolt 4 technology.

In addition to Thunderbolt 4, Ultrasharp U3224KB also integrates functions such as KVM, 4K HDR video camera, USB-C and USB-A ports, and dual 14W speakers. The image input part supports HDMI 2.1 and miniDisplay 2.1, which are the latest specifications of the display card at this stage.

From the specification point of view, the Apple Pro Display HDR that can reach 1,600 nits seems to be better than the 600 nits (DisplayHDR 600 certification) of the Ultrasharp U3224KB, but in terms of other I/O functions, it is clear that the Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB launched in 2023 is ahead Not a lot.

The Dell Ultrasharp U3224KB with a 3-year warranty has a MSRP of $3,199, but is now on sale for $2,559.