After the open-world parkour exploration game “Forspoken” released by Square Enix was released in January this year, due to its high price of 1,990 yuan, extremely high configuration requirements, and boring content, it received mixed reviews from Steam. .

According to an update from Square Enix, the company said in its February financial results briefing that sales of Forspoken were below expectations.

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda acknowledged that the game’s sales were “lackluster” and said there was “considerable downward revision risk to fiscal 2023 earnings.”

However, Square Enix also said that the game has also received positive responses from players for its action features, including parkour and combat abilities, which will help improve the development of other games in the future.

For future plans, Square Enix will re-merge Forspoken developer Luminous Productions into the company on May 1. Until then, Luminous Productions will use the remaining time to develop updates to improve the game’s overall performance and develop the DLC “In Tanta We Trust.”

“Forspoken” tells the story of Fleur, a young girl from New York, who travels across the beautiful and cruel continent of Asia. In order to find a way back home, Fleur must use her newfound magical abilities to explore a vast wilderness and battle terrifying monsters.

