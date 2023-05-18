The price is NT$23,999!ASUS’s first e-sports handheld ROG Ally officially unveiled- Yahoo Sports

38
- The price is NT$23,999!ASUS’s first e-sports handheld ROG Ally officially unveiled Yahoo Kimo Sports
- Xbox CVP Roanne said at the ROG ALLY online conference that Windows will make more optimizations for handhelds XFastest News
- After testing, ROG Ally can easily run PS3, PSP, XBOX360 and Switch emulator games Computer King Ada
- Class mini gaming desktop! ASUS’ new ambition “Game Handheld” will help turn around? Yahoo Kimo stock market
- It can also be transformed into a mini gaming desktop! ASUS gaming handheld “ROG Ally” officially unveiled, supports cross-platform games, you can play whatever you want! GQ Taiwan
- View full story on Google News
See also GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB version, NVIDIA confirms release of GeForce RTX 4060 series in mid-May