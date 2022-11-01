Home Technology “The Price of Black and White Mobius Years” announced that the PS platform will be launched soon – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
"The Price of Black and White Mobius Years" announced that the PS platform will be launched soon

"The Price of Black and White Mobius Years" announced that the PS platform will be launched soon

The PS5 / PS4 trial version of “The Price of Black and White Mobius Years” is scheduled to be launched on the Japanese PS Store tomorrow, November 2. You can play it first until the middle part of Chapter 3, and you can inherit the game records to the official version.

“The Price of Black and White Mobius Years” is scheduled to be released on PS4 / PS5 / PC Steam on November 17, 2022, and supports traditional Chinese.

