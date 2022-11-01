The PS5 / PS4 trial version of “The Price of Black and White Mobius Years” is scheduled to be launched on the Japanese PS Store tomorrow, November 2. You can play it first until the middle part of Chapter 3, and you can inherit the game records to the official version.

[Monochrome Moebius Toki no Dairan]Free trial version release date decided Delivered on the PlayStation Store from 19:00 on November 2, 2022 (Wednesday)!

You can play up to the middle of Chapter 3 of this work. Official site

https://t.co/ctYjSl16TO#aqua plus #Monomebi #sing pic.twitter.com/zGvkxGVZxN — Aqua Plus (@AQUAPLUS_JP) November 1, 2022

“The Price of Black and White Mobius Years” is scheduled to be released on PS4 / PS5 / PC Steam on November 17, 2022, and supports traditional Chinese.