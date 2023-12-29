The price of fiber optic connections is rising again!

The prices for fiber optic connections at 1&1 were only reduced in the summer. They wanted to keep this going long-term. But apparently they have changed their minds again.

Image: Canva

At the end of the year, 1&1 probably thought that it would be a good idea to adjust the prices again. Of course, the provider turns in the wrong direction from the customer’s perspective and raises the prices. Only for the Fiber 50 tariff does the price remain the same at €29.99 per month; all others become more expensive.

TariffPrice beforePrice nowFiber 5029.99€29.99€Fiber 10034.99€39.99Fiber 25039.99€44.99Fiber 50044.99€49.99€Fiber 1.00049.99€59.99€The new fiberglass -Prices at 1&1

It was only in the summer that 1&1 lowered its prices and advertised it as “permanently cheap” – they wanted to keep the prices. How much value one can place on a 1&1 “permanent” would now be clarified. Funnily enough, the new prices now also include “permanently”.

After all, you now save €2 a month if you also want to rent a router from 1&1 with your fiber optic tariff. Previously, €6.99 per month was due for the 1&1 Home Server, but it is now €4.99.

Here you can check whether fiber optics are available in your area and, if so, at what speed. However, 1&1 will cover the construction costs for an expansion for you if nothing can be booked yet.

