The price of the portable PlayStation game console was accidentally exposed and rumored that it will be officially launched in November- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games

In the earlier PlayStation Showcase press conference, the official confirmed that a portable game console is being developed, and it is temporarily named Project Q, which makes the portable game console market that has been silent for many years become lively again.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

After PlayStation Portable (PSP) was discontinued in 2014, the portable game console disappeared from the player’s sight until Nintendo’s Switch appeared in 2017, and it has been monopolizing the entire portable game console market for many years. Last year, Steam launched its own Steam Deck, and this year ASUS also released ROG Ally, and the portable game consoles rose again for a while, and SONY revealed in the earlier PlayStation Showcase conference that Playstation Project Q is under development.

This Playstation portable game console can be regarded as an accessory for Playstation 5, and it is mainly used to stream and play PS5 games smoothly. According to known information, this machine will be equipped with an 8″ full HD screen, and can provide a 60fps gaming experience. It also has all the keys of the DualSense plow on the machine. In a recently exposed Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission In the legal documents, it is unexpectedly stated that Project Q will be sold at a price of less than 300 US dollars, and is expected to be launched in November. Previously, SONY pointed out that this opportunity will appear before the end of this year.

【Hot Report】Sony launches PS5 Access controller designed for gamers with disabilities

[Hot report]The new version of PS5 Pro will have a new design disc drive that can be detached to other consoles for use

Source : ezone.hk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

