During Black Friday specials in Europe and the United States, AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which have not been on the market for a long time, have undergone large-scale and substantial price cuts.Although AMD denied that it was a permanent price cut, the price could never go back.

Now, a month has passed since Black Friday, and the prices of Ryzen 7000 series processors have dropped from time to time.

For example: on Amazon in the United States, Ryzen 5 7600X can receive a $10 coupon, and it only costs $238.99, which is 20% lower than the listing price. The current prices of Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 7 7700X are also 13-20% lower than when they were listed.

In Europe, especially due to changes in the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar, the prices of various products are being reduced, and the Ryzen 7000 series processors are no exception.

For example: Ryzen 9 7950X once fell below 600 euros, and the current lowest is 604 euros, which is an astonishing 29% lower than the listing price. The lowest price of Ryzen 9 7900X is less than 500 euros, Ryzen 7 7700X can be bought for 365 euros, and the price of Ryzen 5 7600X is only 267 euros, which is about 25% lower than the listing price.

Interestingly, AMD’s official store price is much higher than the e-commerce price, which is “only” 18-24% lower than the listing price.

