the prices of DAZN, Sky, Mediaset and Prime

When there is less and less until the start of the new season, it’s time to make the summary of subscription prices required to follow Serie A and European competitions, waiting to understand what will happen with television rights for the next five years.

Just at the beginning of the week, DAZN launched the new price list for the new season, which sees the addition of annual passes to be paid once. DAZN will broadcast all Serie A, as well as some international competitions, and from this year it is also available on Tivùsat on satellite as well as with Sky. Within the subscription we find Serie A and B, Liga Spagnola, Europa League, Conference League, FA Cup and EuroSport channels 1 and 2.

On Sky, on the other hand, 3 games will be broadcast in turn championship (with the possibility of accessing ZONA DAZN by paying extra), but also the Champions League and Europa League. All programming costs 35.90 Euros per month for the first eighteen months, while if you opt for the Sky Calcio + Sky TV package only, you go to 14.99 Euros per month.

They are Prime Video, on the other hand, will find space for a Champions League match in turn, that of Wednesday evening. In this case, however, just have a Prime subscription which costs 49.90 euros per year or 4.99 euros per month.

Also available Mediaset Infinity packagey which offers the entire Champions League in streaming with the exception of the Mediaset match. In this case the prices are 69 Euros for 12 months, 39 Euros for 6 months and 7.99 Euros for the month.