Real cities reproduced in the metaverse: digital twins to experience with your own 3D avatar, for sightseeing, shopping, but also for working and doing business. After Seoul, which a few months ago announced the quantum leap with the beta version of Metaverse Seoul, operational since 2023, the Monegasque city has also arrived with the alpha version of the Metaverse of the Principality of Monaco.

The opening to the public is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, but companies and service companies can already navigate inside with the aim of understanding and testing the functioning of the platform and possibly reserving their virtual space.

«In the shoes of his digital avatar, the user will be able to move to different virtual places in Munich, go shopping, visit a museum or participate in events», says Manila Di Giovanni, founder and CEO of DWorld, the start-up that has dealt with the digitization of the Principality.

The goal is to use new technologies starting from virtual reality, NFTs and the blockchain as a basis for enabling the Monaco Metaverse and creating a virtual economy which, with the collaboration and support of government bodies and local businesses, will be capable of promoting and generating – in the intentions of the developers – an ecosystem capable of increasing the level of GDP and tourism.

At the moment DWorld has managed to complete the three main districts of the city, between Monaco Ville and Montecarlo, with the main points of interest. In addition to these, Mareterra, the luxury residential center ready in 2026 close to the sea, will also be digitized, where it will be possible to visit the apartments in virtual mode and possibly already book your own lot, even real.