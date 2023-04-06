Home Technology The Privacy Guarantor meets OpenAi, a commitment to strengthen the transparency of ChatGpt
OpenAi undertakes to “strengthen transparency in the use of personal data”. This is the outcome of the first meeting between the top management of the company and the Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data after the authority imposed a stop on the collection of personal data on ChatGpt, the flagship product of the company founded in 2016. OpenAi, in response to the provision, has prevented access to ChatGpt from Italy since last Friday.

The founder and CEO, Sam Altman, was present by videoconference from San Francisco. OpenAI, reads a note after the meeting, “while reiterating that it is convinced that it respects the rules on the protection of personal data”, it “confirmed its willingness to collaborate with the Italian Authority with the aim of reaching a positive solution to the critical issues identified by the Guarantor regarding ChatGpt”.

In an interview with La Stampa, Mira Murati, head of technological development of OpenAi, had reiterated the absolute conviction of the company’s top management to work in compliance with the European standard on the processing of personal data, the Gdpr: “We believe that we offer our services in compliance with the GDPR. We actively work to reduce the amount of personal data used for training our AIs.”

But it is precisely from the possible violation of the law on personal data that the Guarantor has moved his investigation, before arriving at the stop. At the end of the meeting, the Authority reiterated that there is “no intention of putting a brake on the development of AI and technological innovation and reiterated the importance of respecting the rules for the protection of personal data of Italian and European citizens”.

Among the commitments undertaken by OpenAi there is also that of strengthening “the existing mechanisms for the exercise of rights and guarantees for minors and to send the Guarantor by today a document indicating the measures that respond to the requests of the Authority” .

Italy is not the only open front for OpenAi. Investigations on the use of personal data have also been opened by Canada, while France, Germany and Ireland are reportedly evaluating actions to limit the use and processing of personal data by artificial intelligences.

