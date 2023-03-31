Stop ChatGPT until it respects the privacy regulation. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has ordered, with immediate effect, the temporary limitation of the processing of data of Italian users against OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages the platform. At the same time, the Authority opened an investigation.

In the provision, the Guarantor notes the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the massive collection and conservation of personal data.

ChatGPT, the best known of relational artificial intelligence software capable of simulating and processing human conversations, on March 20 suffered a data loss (data breach) regarding user conversations and information relating to the payment of subscribers to the paid service.

In the provision – informs a note -, the Privacy Guarantor notes the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the massive collection and conservation of data personal data, in order to “train” the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform.

As evidenced by the checks carried out, the information provided by ChatGPT does not always correspond to the real data, thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data.

Lastly, despite – according to the terms published by OpenAI – the service being aimed at people over the age of 13, the Authority points out that the absence of any filter for verifying the age of users exposes minors to absolutely unsuitable answers compared to the their degree of development and self-awareness.

OpenAI, which does not have an office in the Union but has designated a representative in the European Economic Area, must communicate within 20 days the measures undertaken in implementation of what is requested by the Guarantor, under penalty of a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of the annual global turnover.