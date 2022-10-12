The Privacy Guarantor has opened an investigation against Fakeyou. The app allows you to play text files using false but realistic voices of well-known personalities, including Italians. Yesterday Italian Tech dedicated an article to this app, after the online publication of an audio in which a voice similar to that of Giorgia Meloni read a text in Italian.

The concerns of the Guarantor – explains a note – “are directed towards the potential risks that could arise from the improper use of a personal data, which is precisely the voice”. The Authority therefore asked The Storyteller Company – Fakeyou “to urgently transmit every possible element useful to clarify the initiative”.

The company must provide the methods of ” construction ” of the voice of famous people, the type of personal data processed, as well as the purposes of the processing of data referring to well-known people and users who use the app.

The company must also indicate the location of the data center that store personal data, both with reference to registered users from Italy and to well-known personalities, and the technical and organizational measures adopted to guarantee a level of security adequate to the risk.

What is Fakeyou

Fakeyou is a platform created in Atlanta. He founded it Brandon Thomas, which has developed the technology behind the service. It allows you to generate audio from a text. The service provides a series of voices are of celebrities, which the user can make say what he wants. There are also some Italians, among the best known, it has been said: Giorgia Meloni, but also Silvio Berlusconi e Gerry Scotti. A next step is also the creation of videos: there are models with famous faces, such as Elon Musk or Donald Trump, to whom the user can make him say what he wants even in video, with consistent lip movement.

The case What is Fakeyou, the app to speak with the voice of Meloni and Berlusconi by Francesco Marino

11 October 2022



If you enter the FakeYou site you will find an announcement that offers users a financial contribution of up to $ 150 for the generation of new voices, referring to the official channel on Discord. Taking a tour of the chats, you understand how Fakeyou is destined to become much bigger than he is now. In the Italian channel alone, the conversation is continuous, with tips and advice on how to create data sets for artificial intelligence. In the sights characters of all kinds, from web stars to politicians, up to television presenters.