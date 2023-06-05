The producer confirmed that the production of “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” was smooth and will plan a specific release time

It was previously confirmed that after Final Fantasy VII Remake (Final Fantasy VII Remake), the second remake content “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) will be released in succession, as confirmed earlier by producer Yoshinori Kitase The development progress is smooth, and the specific launch time will be determined later.

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” describes the plot after Cloud left the magic city “Midgar” in the story of “Final Fantasy VII Remake”. It was originally scheduled to be launched on the PlayStation 5 platform this winter.

However, due to the launch of the “Final Fantasy VII Remake”, and even through the “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade” version to update the game content and add new chapters and stories, there has not been much news about “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth”, making it difficult to Few players worry about whether Square Enix will focus on other new games.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed that the development is progressing smoothly, and that he is currently preparing to plan a specific launch time, which shows that “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will be able to successfully launch on the PlayStation 5 platform this winter.

