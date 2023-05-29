Home » The producer of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” revealed that the work was postponed for a whole year last year just for polishing- Computer King Ada
Technology

The producer of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” revealed that the work was postponed for a whole year last year just for polishing- Computer King Ada

by admin
The producer of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” revealed that the work was postponed for a whole year last year just for polishing- Computer King Ada

The much-anticipated “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has been officially launched on the Nintendo Switch console earlier this month, and has received extremely high praise from both the media and players, not only on the Metacritic website It got a super-high media average score of 96 points, and even broke through the amazing sales volume of 10 million sets within 3 days of its launch. The reason why this work can get such a high evaluation is that in addition to the rich and varied game content of the game itself and the exciting plot story, the performance in optimization has also brought players satisfaction and even a little surprise. However, in order to achieve such a result in this regard, the development team decided to “delay the release for a whole year” when the game itself was almost completed, and devoted itself to polishing the details.

According to the “Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed in a new interview, the development team decided in March 2022 to postpone the “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, which was originally expected to be launched that year, until March 2022. The year is 2023, and the sole purpose of this approach is to polish the game to the best degree possible. In the original plan, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” would have been launched in 2022, but Eiji Aonuma revealed to the “Washington Post” that he had to choose to postpone the release plan of the game, borrowing This ensures that every detail in the game can 100% meet the standards in the team’s mind.

See also  Saw a beautiful LG TV that wasn't on sale yet!55-inch AI IoT Beauty TV from Home Objet Series

In the past few years, players have seen many long-awaited heavyweight 3A masterpieces caused controversy due to various optimization performances and technical problems such as bugs when they were released, and then they can only be corrected slowly through updates. It also includes “Pokémon Zhu Zi” published by Nintendo’s own family. However, as an open world game exclusively launched on the Nintendo Switch console, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” finally succeeded when it was released. It has brought satisfactory performance to fans all over the world, and the game technology analysis channel Digital Foundry also gave a high praise to the optimization performance of this work, saying that it can maintain a fairly stable 30fps in most scenes .

The producer of

In addition, Eiji Aonuma also revealed in this interview with The Washington Post that the team’s 13-minute gameplay demo video for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released in March this year was actually their temporary decision, because the development team noticed at the time that the reaction to the trailer’s release was not as good as they expected internally.

The producer of

The producer of

“Players never had the opportunity to know the content related to the game elements, and they didn’t know the fun of this work.” Eiji Aonuma said. To this end, Nintendo officially released a “Tears of the Kingdom” game display video in March this year, asking the producer to personally introduce to the players that four new skills will be added to the game-Ultimate Hand, Survival Material construction, sky-reaching spells, and turning the world around, immediately sparked heated discussions among the community, greatly increasing players’ expectations for this game.

See also  The former OnePlus marketing chief joins Nothing and will be responsible for the release of Nothing Phone (2)

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has been officially launched on May 12, and according to Nintendo’s official information, this work has successfully achieved an astonishing sales of 10 million sets worldwide within three days of its launch. This performance also makes this game the fastest-selling game in the entire “Legend of Zelda” series, and it also allows the total sales of the entire series to reach 130 million units since its settlement in 1986.

You may also like

Fox Racing, guanti Ranger gel e top Women...

iPhone 16, well-known insider confirms the larger displays:...

The OpenAI experiment: ChatGPT enters politics

Oracle MySQL: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple...

Most likely ROG Matrix series, ASUS will push...

Price increase at 1&1: These DSL tariffs now...

No one wants to buy it?Consumers have little...

It can not go on like this

To enrich the interaction of NPC game characters,...

STEM initiative among young people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy