Nintendo’s official Youtube channel released a live video of the new work “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” yesterday. The “Legend of Zelda” series producer “Aonuma Eiji” used the Switch host to actually play and show the “Legend of Zelda” The content of Tears of the Kingdom.

∆ “The Legend of Zelda” series producer “Aonuma Eiji”

I believe all players will know after watching the trailer that the game scene of “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is not limited to the land of Hyrule, but the sky island area is added to show a completely different Zelda world, and the enemy It also changed from the monster type of “Pork Brin” to the type of “golem”.

∆ Sorashima exhibition.

∆ A new type of enemy “Golem”.

This new work “Tears of the Legend of Zelda Kingdom” has also added Reversal of the Universe, Residual Construction, Ultimate Hand, Heavenly Art, etc., and a variety of new skills for Link (player) to use to obtain a new concept of gameplay, Aonuma. Eiji said: “This work is a game that allows players to realize the gameplay they want to try and see, and realize it. I hope that everyone can start adventures through “free creativity”.”

∆ Advance to the empty island through “Reversing the Universe”!

∆ “Residual material construction” combines two different materials into weapons or armors to obtain different effects or values.

∆ “Ultimate Hand” can combine different objects into vehicles.

∆ “Tiantian Technique” can be used in specific scenes to easily pass through roofs or hills.

In addition to the introduction of the game content, it is also announced that the Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda_Tears of the Kingdom will be sold, as well as the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and the Nintendo Switch carrying case. 2023/5/12 The price is not provided for the release, “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is currently open for pre-orders in various channels in Taiwan. Interested players join in quickly!

∆ Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tear Edition host.

∆ Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Carrying Case.

∆ Sources of information.