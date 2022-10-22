“Even now, I still get the occasional ‘our depression healed’ private message from time to time, but it wasn’t my intention.”

Yoko Taro believes that the reason for this phenomenon may be that the game reflects the player’s inner world like a mirror.

“Nier is like a mirror to the player, it doesn’t portray justice as the creator’s intention, but throws the problem directly at the player. Light and dark, life and death – these dualities can be extended A catalyst for the boundaries of thought.”

Nier: Automata is an action role-playing game jointly developed by SE and Platinum Games, which tells the story of a battle between the mechanical lifeforms sent by the aliens and the android troops sent by the human side on the destroyed earth. s story. Players will play the heroine “2B” and fight various enemies.

The Switch version of “Nier: Automata” was released on October 6, and the Japanese eshop price is 5,280 yen. The product includes additional DLC costumes and arenas.