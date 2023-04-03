In the current episode of the podcast, the product workers deal intensively with the various responsibilities that a product owner assumes throughout the entire product life cycle. It is important to understand that these tasks change and adapt over time. After an introduction to the different phases of the product life cycle, the podcasters take a closer look at the individual phases and the respective tasks of a product owner.

Phases of the product life cycle

During the Introductory and development phase the focus is on identifying market needs and developing ideas and concepts. The phase is about learning quickly, for example by developing prototypes and testing product ideas. At the same time, the profitability and long-term availability of the product are questioned.

Die growth phase is characterized by working with sales and marketing to bridge the gap that stands before the early majority of potential customers use the product – Geoffrey Moore’s 1991 marketing book “Crossing the Chasm” goes into the subject in depth. Here it is important to develop or review the pricing strategy and adjust the product strategy accordingly.





In the Maturity and saturation phase the focus is on maximizing market share and continuously improving product quality. If necessary, new market segments can be opened up by (further) developing additional product functions.

Die Degenerationsphase marks the end of a product life cycle. In it, product owners should look for ways to convert the product or technology in order to meaningfully extend the usefulness of the product. It is also important to think about discontinuing the product so as not to let customers down overnight.

Individual views

Finally, the product workers emphasize that the different phases feel different for product owners. You don’t feel equally comfortable in your role in every phase. Therefore, they recommend everyone to be aware of the changes and to determine in which phase one can create the greatest added value in their own area of ​​​​responsibility. Just as the composition of a team adapts depending on the phase of the life cycle, the change does not leave the product owners unaffected.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “Change in PO tasks over the course of the product life cycle”.



(May)

