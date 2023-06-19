Home » The product workers: Creating an understanding of complex products with EventStorming
The product workers: Creating an understanding of complex products with EventStorming

What does EventStorming have to do with the Bullshit Asymmetry Principle (aka “Brandolini’s Law”)? Tim Klein discusses these and other questions with Jürgen Meurer in this episode of the Produktwer podcast.

Creating an understanding of the overall context

EventStorming is a practice that originated in domain-driven design (DDD). The invention of the method is credited to Alberto Brandolini – the one with the law named after him: “It takes an order of magnitude more energy to disprove nonsense than to produce it.”

EventStorming is a (large) group format to make the distributed knowledge about a technical domain explicit in a workshop and thus to develop a “commonly shared mental model”. All participants in the workshop should thus have a much better understanding of the overall context of the question.

Basis for story mapping and more

Especially in the context of complex product development, this method is very well suited to creating a common understanding. It can provide a basis for story mapping or customer journey mapping – but also for the creation of classic project structure plans. EventStorming can be used for existing products as well as in the development of completely new products and services.

Jürgen Meurer has been using this method successfully for many years at his various employers, now Shop Apotheke and Redcare Pharmacy. He is now active as an agile coach, but has also worked for a long time as a product owner and scrum master. This also makes him an interesting example of how to develop from a product owner to a scrum master or agile coach.

Further sources

Jürgen Meurer recommends the following sources to learn more about EventStorming:

Other product worker podcast episode topics pointed out by Tim Klein during the conversation:

Jürgen Meurer is happy to be in contact with the podcast listeners and can be reached via LinkedIn.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “EventStorming: Creating an understanding of complex products”.

