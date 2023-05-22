Home » The product workers: Data-Fluent Product Managers speak the “language of data”
The current episode of the product worker podcast is dedicated to data-based decision-making. Product managers and product owners (PO) should know the relevant data about their product – and then use this data for decision-making. Podcast host Oliver Winter therefore invited product management coach and trainer Büşra Coşkuner to delve deeper into the topic of data-fluent product managers, suitable metrics and helpful frameworks.

From gut feeling to data-based decision-making

The starting point for the conversation is the common finding that, based on their experience, decisions in product development are usually still made too much on gut instinct. Data can help improve the quality of decisions. However, POs should not fall into the trap of collecting too much data, but rather focus on the really relevant data.

Knowledge creates trust

Dealing with frameworks can be a starting point to learn the language of data – and to develop into a data-fluent product manager. In this way, communication can be changed and trust can be created among stakeholders. In Büşra Coşkuner’s opinion, knowledge leads to trust.

As always, the episode ends with a series of practical tips and tricks from the wealth of experience of the interviewee.

If you want to contact Büşra Coşkuner or follow her, you can connect with her via her LinkedIn profile. She writes regularly on LinkedIn and also runs a blog on various topics for product managers.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “Data-Fluent Product Manager”.

