The product workers: flow metrics for product owners

As promised, Kanban trainer Felix Rink is a guest in the product worker podcast for the second time. He talks to Oliver Winter about flow metrics and how they can help product people. After the two philosophized a few weeks ago about the sense and nonsense of predictability in product development, things get much more concrete in this episode.

Flow Metrics: Measurement of software value streams

At the beginning of the episode, Oliver Winter and Felix Rink clarify what flow actually is and what requirements must be met in order to be able to measure flow. The Kanban trainer then breaks down the flow metrics into the four most important basic metrics. Felix Rink’s ideas and suggestions as to which Scrum events and which practices and artifacts these flow metrics can support the responsibility of a product owner are particularly valuable for their own context. In detail, it is about the sprint planning and the sprint review as well as working with the product backlog. As usual, the podcast episode ends with tips and tricks for the daily work as a product owner.

In this episode, Felix Rink recommends using Actionable Agile for flow metrics or Monte Carlo simulation. In addition, there are Excel alternatives. Felix recommends two templates:

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “Flow Metrics for Scrum Product Owners”.

