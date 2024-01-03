Home » The product workers: Goal setting – with a focus on further development
The product workers: Goal setting – with a focus on further development

The product workers: Goal setting – with a focus on further development

At the beginning of the year, it’s a good idea to think about your own personal goals for the new year. In this episode, the product workers share their own experiences and tips about setting effective, personal goals – both for the product and for personal development.

A clear focus is important

Setting goals is crucial to creating clear focus. One central topic is a real classic: smart goals. This method helps define goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. A particular focus is on how these principles apply to the unique challenges of Product Owners and Product Leaders. Personal goals that are tangible and measurable are easier to achieve. Product managers in particular should find it particularly easy to then evaluate these goals and put them in an order.

For personal development, clear goals mean: From increasing specific skills to the importance of work-life balance, taking the right steps with the right measures. Far too often people choose short-term rewards and forget to keep the longer-term goal in mind. In this episode, Dominique Winter shares some practical tips and methods. He also introduces various goal tracking tools and apps as well as time management strategies that are specifically tailored to the needs of product owners and product leaders.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “Goal setting: The key to focus in personal development”

