What are no-code tools, sometimes called low-code tools? At which points in product management can product teams benefit? Tim Klein has the no-code expert Lilith Brockhaus from VisualMakers as a guest on the podcast and discusses with her whether and how no-code tools can help product teams with product development.

At the beginning, the question is what no-code and low-code tools actually are. Lilith Brockhaus does not believe that actual programming or coding itself will become obsolete. Rather, new opportunities should arise for non-programmers to express their ideas more quickly and to test them with users. Her thesis: It changes something in the way teams work together. Tim Klein sees the value of no-code tools in the context of stakeholder communication and in being able to try out ideas and throw away what has been built “with less pain of pride”.





In the podcast, Lilith Brockhaus recommends some no-code tools that she would use in the context of product development:

Tutorials and a tool overview for some of these tools are available on the VisualMakers website.

Further discussions and links

Finally, the two talk about data protection and the opportunities and limits of scaling when using no-code/low-code. Lilith Brockhaus recommends looking at FINN’s experience. To get started with no-code, VisualMakers offers free no-code introductory courses. You can get deeper into it with the Rapid Prototyping Bootcamp (Note: The link leads to a commercial offer from the podcast guest of this episode).

Tim Klein also recommends the VisualMakers podcast. There you can hear more from Lilith Brockhaus and Alex Sprogis and their guests. You can find out more about Lilith Brockhaus on the VisualMakers website. The best way to get in touch directly is via LinkedIn.

Matching episodes from the product worker podcast on this topic are:

The result, along with further information, can be found under the following link: How no-code tools help product teams.



(May)

