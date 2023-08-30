The product workers: Impact mapping – what contributes to the business goal?

An episode on impact mapping was urgently overdue! Tim Klein therefore talks to Büşra Coşkuner from Zurich about this very important practice in product management. She is a Product Management Coach and one of the most accomplished impact mapping experts in German-speaking countries.

Advertisement

Aus Impact Mapping mach Adjusted Impact Map

As is well known, Tim Klein loves almost all mapping techniques because they provide so much more clarity through visualization and make decisions and connections explicit. That is why he has been using this method himself for many years. However, Büşra has further developed the approach (Adjusted Impact Map) and is very experienced in using the method with product teams. The practice was made famous by Gojko Adzic and his (very thin) book “Impact Mapping: Making a big impact with software products and projects”. Many more explanations and resources can be found on the technical website.

Impact mapping clarifies the question of what you could try or implement so that certain actors change their behavior in a way that could have a (positive) effect on your desired business goal.

Together you look for connections between “Why”, “Who”, “How” and “What” and visualize them in a kind of mind map. While the original idea specifies exactly this order, Büşra Coşkuner suggests trying out a “reverse impact map”. She explains the exact procedure in her corresponding blog article. In another article, she sheds light on the outcome focus and the connection to OKR (Outcome-focus with Impact Mapping). The product workers recommend following their blog.

Other podcast episodes and sources pointed out by Tim Klein and Büşra Coşkuner during the conversation:

Advertisement

If you want to contact Büşra Coşkuner or follow her, the best way to connect with her is via her LinkedIn profile.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “Impact Mapping”.

(way)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

