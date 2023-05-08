The product workers: implement fake door tests quickly and easily

Fake door tests are designed to test interest and potential demand for a product prior to its actual development and launch. This can be a crucial step towards problem-solution fit.

Tim Klein from the product workers has Nader Fadl as a guest, an expert who is doing his doctorate in the field and is active as a lecturer in brand communication and marketing analytics. Fadl thus approaches methods of user testing from the scientific side, but at the same time as a practitioner. For example, his start-up uses experimental no-code and artificial intelligence to simplify the creation of fake door tests.





If you are not yet familiar with this testing method: Fake door tests use a “false door”, for example your own landing page, a menu item or a teaser in an existing app or website that advertises the product or service. Prospects can click or respond to this door, and based on their behavior and feedback, the decision as to whether the product or service is actually worth developing will result.

Fake door tests are therefore part of product discovery to counter value risk (various episodes have already appeared in this podcast). They enable companies to collect valuable information, make informed decisions and use resources efficiently.

