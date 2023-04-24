The product workers: in just three sprints from the idea to market maturity

I’m sorry, what? From an idea to a product ready for the market in just a few weeks? How is this suppossed to work? Tim Klein from the product workers invited Johannes Geske, founder and managing director of Amazing Outcomes, as a guest.

As a product owner on behalf of a customer for a globally active B2B company, Geske has shown how this can be achieved with a strictly hypothesis-driven approach: in just three sprints, an iterative-incremental approach combined with intensive product discovery resulted in a release-capable product for around 15,000 customers of the contractor.

learning through feedback

However, Johannes Geske’s scrum team was already fully integrated and experienced in working together, so there was no learning curve in team development. The entire focus could be on rapid learning through feedback. Geske calls such a setup “Plug & Play Scrum Team”.





Specifically, the team was able to verify and in some cases falsify some hypotheses during each sprint through customer visits and direct user feedback on the product increment. The latter is particularly helpful because these ideas are eliminated and the team thus avoids waste.

Clear problem focus and trust building

In his field report, Johannes Geske talks about the lessons learned from this approach: for example, a clear focus on the problem, how the customer’s trust in this approach was gained, and the fixed price assignment for each sprint by the customer, including the Go/NoGo decision after each sprint.

For those who want to read through the details at their leisure, Amazing Outcomes has created a customer-approved case study. You can find out more about Johannes Geske and his team on the Amazing Outcomes website. He can be contacted directly by email or on LinkedIn.

