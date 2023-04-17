The product workers: My software runs in the car

In this episode, the product workers talk about a rather specific topic: What challenges do product owners face when the product runs as software in the car? They have invited product owner Beate Radics, who reports on her experiences with product development in this area, the challenges and how she deals with them.

In an interview with Dominique Winter, Beate Radics first explains her product before the two quickly move on to the special features. One of the challenges Radics has in development is how to update software in cars. It’s not always easy to import new releases there. In addition, there are difficulties in collecting information about product design. While other products continuously provide usage data, this is different for cars.





Nevertheless, Radics are attracted to their own product and every product owner can understand how important it is to have a certain enthusiasm for their own product. The conversation offers tips for product owners who are up for such challenges and have always wanted to develop software for cars. Finally, Dominique Winter and Beate Radics talk about what Radics finds exciting about the development of software that runs in cars.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “My software runs in the car”.



(May)

