The product workers: Omnichannel – doing justice to stationary and online

This episode of the podcast “Die Produktwerker” is about the special challenges in developing an omnichannel. Product worker Tim Klein has Christoph Herrmann, Head of Product for the Kaufland app at Kaufland E-Commerce, as his guest. In the interview, he shares his experiences about what makes the development of a digital product, i.e. an app, so special in the context of stationary retail.

Since the app is also used in the market or “on the shelf” as part of Kaufland’s omnichannel strategy, the boundaries of a typical digital product are clearly exceeded. So it’s about very different target groups and the integration with the trading processes in the markets.

This inevitably leads to special challenges, for example in product discovery and user feedback cycles, and makes such product development a little more special. Christoph Herrmann and Tim Klein talk about this in this episode – after the question of what the term omnichannel actually means has been clarified. The following topics will then be discussed: How do sprint reviews work? How does collaboration with stakeholders work? You can certainly draw important inspiration from these questions even if you are not active in an omnichannel environment.

