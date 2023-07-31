The product workers: Proxy Product Owner — How useful is this role?

In this podcast episode, product workers Tim Klein and Dominique Winter first explain what a proxy product owner is and what this role entails. In addition, they shed light on the multiple reasons why this role is encountered in certain situations. Such a list is particularly common when the Scrum Team is provided by a service provider, but the Product Owner (PO) is provided by the customer.

Advertisement

Proxy Owner: An anti-pattern in Scrum

Ultimately, however, using a proxy product owner role is an anti-pattern in Scrum. The two discuss what problems such a constellation can cause in agile product development.

In this episode, Dominique Winter and Tim Klein give tips on how to overcome the situation or how to get rid of this “organizational debt” and thus the proxy product owner role. Ultimately, the use of a proxy PO is also quite close to the question of whether and how working with two product owners in a team is possible – that was the topic of the last episode.

But sometimes there may also be situations in which you have to live with this role – at least for a certain period of time. Tim Klein and Dominique Winter reveal how such scenarios can be mastered as well as possible. The conversation ends as usual with tips and tricks on how to handle the Proxy Product Owner challenge.

Advanced Topics

These podcast episodes fit the topic or were mentioned in this episode:

Advertisement

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “The Proxy Product Owner Role”.

(way)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

