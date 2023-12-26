The product workers: Reflection – the key to further development

In keeping with Christmas 2023, the product workers will be looking for valuable insights and personal techniques for reflection. Especially between the years, you can calmly reflect on the past year and find closure. Such reflection does not have to be limited to professional aspects, but can be a holistic process that promotes personal growth and clarity. Dominique Winter presents, among other things, three key techniques for reflection.

Three tools for reflection

The white sheet: This technique is particularly simple, but still effective. You start with a blank piece of paper and write down everything that comes to mind about the past year. This process often leads to a mind map or sketch note and helps to structure your thoughts and gain new perspectives.

Reflection discussions: Exchanging ideas with familiar people helps to expand the boundaries of your own reflection a little. These conversations offer the opportunity to receive feedback and further develop your own thoughts. The external perspective is particularly valuable here, as it enables new insights.

The personal retrospective: As is already known from working according to Scrum, a retrospective with the usual phases can also help with personal reflection. Activities and decisions are evaluated retrospectively. Meanwhile, those interested should take another look at their own calendar and, for example, their own Trello boards to identify successes and outstanding goals.

Draw conclusions and take action

In addition to the three techniques, the most important thing is to draw conclusions from the reflection process. It is not enough to simply reflect; It is important to make decisions and take action. At the end, Dominique Winter encourages the audience to ask themselves what they would like to say about their lives at the end of their lives. This question provides a strong motivation to make conscious decisions and take important steps – especially in a professional context.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “Relfexion: The key to personal and professional development”

