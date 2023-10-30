The Product Workers: UX Writing | heise online

Anyone active in the UX community has not been able to avoid the topic of UX writing in the last few months. The right text in the right place should improve the user experience. The product workers take a deeper look at the topic and ask themselves how UX writing can help product owners, product managers and product leaders develop better products.

Advertisement

Potential for success or failure of a product

In this episode of the podcast, Dominique Winter speaks with Tilman Büttner, Senior UX Writer at Modulr.Design GmbH and member of the UX Writing working group of the German UPA, the professional association of German UX professionals. Tilman Büttner explains what UX writing is and how it differs from classic copywriting, for example. It quickly becomes clear that there is great potential for the success or failure of products.

The most popular example is representations of a product without its textual content. You quickly understand that pictures alone are not enough and every word can be relevant. That’s why the two also talk about how to write good texts for your own product. For example, tonality is important. This also shows a clear connection, for example, to the UX vision (podcast episode “The UX vision as a tool for product owners”) and the intentional design of the user experience.

But as always, there are some mistakes that can be avoided. Büttner talks about these in detail in the following and gives tips and tricks on how you should work with UX writers on the one hand, but also how you can at least write slightly better texts without a UX writer if necessary.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “UX-Writing”.

(May)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

