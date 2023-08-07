Home » The product workers: When product changes are rejected
Technology

by admin
Throughout the product lifecycle, product teams need to continually change, update, or adapt parts of the product to new insights. This is necessary in order to maintain the added value of the product in the future or perhaps even to create even more value.

Product change means learning effort on the user side

However, people who have been using the product for a long time have invested time in learning how to use it. Every change to the product therefore means a new learning effort. Understandably, people reject change if they don’t see the benefit, don’t understand it, or at least don’t understand it.

preparations for the transition

In this episode, Dominique Winter talks to Rainer Gibbert, Head of Product Development at Star Finanz GmbH. He gave a presentation on this topic at Workings Products 2023 and is currently responsible for a product that has been in existence for 25 years. Many people have become accustomed to using it.

Gibbert talks about how to deal with product changes being rejected and how to roll out those changes successfully. He shares what preparations need to be made to ensure as many people as possible switch to the new features, changes, and general adjustments.

More insights can be found in Rainer Gibbert’s article. More information about him can be found on his LinkedIn profile.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “When product changes are rejected”.

