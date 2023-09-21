Home » The product workers: Without a team you are nothing!
The product workers: Without a team you are nothing!

The product workers: Without a team you are nothing!

As a product owner, you can never be successful alone. Without a team you are nothing! Dominique Winter and Oliver Winter from the product workers look at the importance of the team for product owners. The two discuss both the developer and stakeholder sides and, as always, give a whole range of tips and tricks from their own practice.

Consider the skills and mindset of team members

Of course, it is exciting what the Scrum Guide says to the team and what effects this has on the work of product owners. The composition of the team and the skills of the team members are particularly important. This is where “The Product Workers” motivate you to get involved as a product owner and position yourself so that you can operate in the best possible context.

With the support of the Scrum Master, all product owners should (want to) develop further. The mindset of the team members is important. The two product workers, Dominique Winter and Oliver Winter, recommend relying on interested and willing to learn all-rounders with special expertise rather than specialists.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: "Without a team you are nothing!".

