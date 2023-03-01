The electronic devices created by man are able to bring automation to any field and sector.

Examples of electronic devices we have around us in our daily lives: smartphones, washing machines, televisions…

The printed circuit board

I electronic devices are formed by a set of electronic boards which are made up of a support: the support is the printed circuit board on which electronic and electrical components and accessories are assembled, which all together make up the circuit.

The printed circuit board is the non-conductive medium that connect the conductive tracks of the various electronic components: the material used for the printed circuit is usually glass fiber or copper-plated glass fiber.

This layer is carved by engraving and in these notches will connect the tracks that will be soldered to compose the electronic circuit.

Types of electronic boards

Each electronic board exchanges information with other electronic boards of the same system or of other electronic systems.

The central unit is the electronic card that controls and processes all the others.

There are different types of electronic boards:

Motherboard

Video Card

Audio card

Memory card

Network card

Expansion card

Let’s see in detail what they are.

The motherboard it is the main board of a computer also called MB: all the internal components of the PC are interconnected, from memory cards to electronic boards.

The video cards they are electronic cards that process an output signal to send it translated into an image to a display or monitor.

Likewise the sound cards they process data to translate them into sound effects that can be perceived by the user.

The memory cards they are usually used in electronic devices to store digital data: they are small in size and there are various types.

The network card is a digital interface that performs the processing and logic function to connect devices to a computer network and the transmission of data between them.

The expansion card it is a card not included in an electronic device and which, once installed, increases the functionality of the motherboard.

Electronic board components

The electronic cards work through the passage of an electrical signal on the copper traces installed on each of them: the components present on the boards are connected by these tracks.

There can be many components and therefore produce very complex electronic circuits: the safety of these components is given by welding to the electronic board.

The parts of the electronic boards present in each circuit are:

Resistor manages and limits the flow of electric current

Capacitor, stores energy in small quantities and then releases them gradually

Transistor, increases or interrupts the flow of electric current

Diode, its function is to pass the current only in one direction

Relay is a switch or commutator

Inductor, has the function of electric induction

Quartz crystal, generates an electric charge

Electronic cards, as well as being found in daily use, are fundamental parts of theautomation in industry: they can be made to measure according to the needs and according to the sector in which they will have to operate.

The fields of application of electronic boards are many, not only industry but also automotive, telecommunications, energy and the medical field.

The use of electronic boards in the industrial field allows to increase competitiveness on the market and increase the profitability of the company: the development and creation of electronic boards is sometimes a long and very delicate process that requires steps with attention to detail.

In-depth consultancy allows for the design of electronic boards that respond to the customer’s needs: the precise definition of the project and of the purposes takes place after a careful conversation with the customer.