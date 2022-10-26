“God of War: Ragnarok” is about to go on sale in early November, and recently SIE and Santa Monica Studio, which is in charge of production, have also launched non-stop publicity;foreign media askedWhen the previous generation was criticized by players for the problem of “too few types of enemies”, the production team assured that the diversity of enemies this time will be greatly increased.

Stephen Oyarijivbie, chief combat designer at Santa Monica Studios, said they knew players were unhappy with repeating enemies, so in God of War: Ragnarok, they designed a wider variety of monsters, as well as small and medium-sized ones with different looks. BOSS. And this time, players will be able to fully explore the diverse and colorful spaces of the Nine Worlds. They have created unique enemies in each place, making the Nine Worlds more recognizable.

The production team guarantees that the combat experience is the selling point of their design of “God of War: Ragnarok”. This time, the types of monsters encountered by players in the first 6 hours are the same as those encountered in the previous generation of “God of War”. More; it means that the subsequent encounters with various villains are rich.

In addition, the production team also stated that they do not want players to be under too much pressure during the fight, so they will not design the battle to be too difficult to win. In simple and normal difficulty, players can fully experience the thrill of hitting various enemies.

“God of War: Ragnarok” is scheduled to launch on the PS5 / PS4 console on November 9, and interested fans should stay tuned.

