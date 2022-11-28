The two-day event dedicated to the National Innovation Award (PNI), the prestigious recognition established in 2003 by the Italian Association of University Incubators and Business Plan Competitions, opens on 1 December for the first time in Abruzzo – PNICubeto spread the corporate culture in the research system, support the creation of companies with a high innovation content and shorten the distances between research and the market.
Organized this year byUniversity of L’Aquilain collaboration with the Gran Sasso Science Institute (GSSI) and the Innovalley Association, the PNI 2022 “has a strong symbolic value for the Region, because it represents the recognition of the enormous reconstruction work carried out in recent years, after the earthquake , conceived to rethink L’Aquila from a perspective of innovation and digitization» commented the Rector Edoardo Alesse.
The 65 business projects winners of the 15 regional StartCups activated by the 53 universities and university incubators participating in PNICube in 16 regions of Italy.
Numbers that confirm the PNI as a unique generative path at local and national level, and as the largest and most widespread Italian business plan competition. The total prize pool is 1.5 million euros: around 500,000 euros in cash and 1 million in services, offered by the universities and incubator partners of PNICube along the entire path that leads from the regional competitions to the final challenge.
PNI 2022. The program
Broadcast live on the streaming channel of the University of L’Aquila and on the Facebook page of the PNICube association, the 2022 edition kicks off in the Palazzo dell’Emiciclo – seat of the Regional Council – Thursday 1 December with the business matching between companies, investors and the best Italian hi-tech business projects in the Innovation expo, the pitch sessions of the 65 finalists and an insight into innovation ecosystems, with Riccardo Luna’s interview with the University Rector of the Eagle.
Il December 2nd (9:30-13:30) central will be the discussion with the institutions on the “New challenges of Technology Transfer” in the framework of the current socio-economic context and the objectives of the PNRR. And, of course, the spotlights will be on the final challenge and the award ceremony: the 65 finalists from all over Italy will compete for the 25,000 euro sectoral awards – IREN Cleantech & Energy, ICT, Industrial and Life Sciences-MEDTech – and the title of absolute winner of the PNI 2022, which will guarantee the PNI Champions Cup to the academic institution of origin of the team.
And – new this year – the Green&Blue Climate Change Award: 20,000 euros for startups that offer the best innovative and high-impact solutions aimed at combating climate change. The projects will be evaluated by a Jury made up of experts from the world of finance and business.
Various prizes and special mentions will also be awarded: the Babylon Cloud Special Prize, the LIFTT Prize, the Unicredit Start Lab Prize, the EIT Health Prize, the “WMF We Make Future – The Festival on Digital Innovation” Prize and the Encubator Special Mentions .