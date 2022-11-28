The two-day event dedicated to the National Innovation Award (PNI), the prestigious recognition established in 2003 by the Italian Association of University Incubators and Business Plan Competitions, opens on 1 December for the first time in Abruzzo – PNICubeto spread the corporate culture in the research system, support the creation of companies with a high innovation content and shorten the distances between research and the market.

Organized this year byUniversity of L’Aquilain collaboration with the Gran Sasso Science Institute (GSSI) and the Innovalley Association, the PNI 2022 “has a strong symbolic value for the Region, because it represents the recognition of the enormous reconstruction work carried out in recent years, after the earthquake , conceived to rethink L’Aquila from a perspective of innovation and digitization» commented the Rector Edoardo Alesse.

The 65 business projects winners of the 15 regional StartCups activated by the 53 universities and university incubators participating in PNICube in 16 regions of Italy.

Numbers that confirm the PNI as a unique generative path at local and national level, and as the largest and most widespread Italian business plan competition. The total prize pool is 1.5 million euros: around 500,000 euros in cash and 1 million in services, offered by the universities and incubator partners of PNICube along the entire path that leads from the regional competitions to the final challenge.