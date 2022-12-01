Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the technologies introduced by digitization, the virtual twin lends itself to particularly innovative uses in industry. It is a virtual copy of a machine, created with special simulation programs, faithful in all respects to the real one, to the point of not only reproducing every single detail, but also allowing development and testing of control software.

The study of Lucilla Dammacco, a PhD student in the Electrical and Information Engineering department of the Bari Polytechnic, is dedicated to an application of this type.

Lucilla Dammacco

Dammacco, under the supervision of Professor Mariagrazia Dotoli of the University of Bari, worked together with the technicians of Masmec, a company operating in the automotive and biomedical industry sectors, on the design of a production line of powertrain components for electric cars. «The digital twin – he explains – has also allowed us the virtual commissioning of the plant», i.e. to simulate its functioning even before installing the machinery. «A great advantage was the possibility of developing and testing the software, rather than on the functioning plant, as is usually done, on its virtual model, with a decisive reduction in project development times».

Solution for the electric car

The young PhD student considers the experience of being “literally catapulted” within the Masmec digitization team, led by the company’s Digital Team Officer Vito Lazzazera, to be extremely positive. The assignment was to design a production line of e-axle, a standard component of drive systems used in electric cars, and used various digital technologies, including process and product digital twin, virtual reality for design and project review, but also for plant maintenance and personnel training.

«I was amazed – says Lucilla Dammacco – to see directly in the field how much these virtualization tools have a concrete match in reality». The virtual model of the plant, created with specific software, can be connected to the same PLC which will then govern the real machinery.