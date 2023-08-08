The project that wants to make cargo fly 30 times faster than sound, here’s how

Longshot Space is a Startup that has an idea that is as simple as it is functional: to use huge concrete pipes for firing payloads into orbit at Mach 30 speedwhich is 30 times faster than sound.

Mike Grace, CEO of Longshot Space, described rockets in an interview with TechCrunch as an “overly refined solution” for transporting objects into space. According to Grace, there is a need to something “dumber and much cheaper”both in terms of construction and operation.

The device proposed by the Startup, called – precisely – “Longshot”, is essentially a long horizontal tube. Using compressed gas, projectiles (aka loads) are fired through this concrete tube at astounding speeds.

To reach Mach 5, the tube would need to be about 25 meters long, but to hit space velocities of Mach 25 or 30, we are talking about an infrastructure that is kilometers long. There is another important detail to consider: each throw would produce a sonic boom. This means such installations should be located in extremely remote locationswhere, as Grace joked, “an atomic bomb could go off and no one would notice.“

The idea is bizarre, but this isn’t the only project that intends to do such a thing. SpinLaunch, which wants to send cargo into space using a catapult, for example, is exploring a similar concept, although Longshot has already attracted the attention of prominent investors, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Draper VC.

