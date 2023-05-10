The proof: Dyson Gen 5 Detect Absolute, the hi-tech vacuum cleaner against dirt and viruses

Trying out a Dyson vacuum cleaner is a bit like trying out a Rolls-Royce: expectations are very high, every little detail counts. And this is even more true for the new Gen5 Detect, the most expensive of the English company.

Meanwhile the name: it’s called Gen5 because it mounts the fifth generation of the Hyperdymium engine, which is also the most powerful, with 262 Watts compared to the 240 watts of the V15 Detect. Otherwise, it is aesthetically very similar to the previous model, which is still in production. The novelties are in the colours, in some design details, in the packaging. Revised HEPA filter, now completely sealed, capable of capturing 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns, including viruses. We have no way of verifying the veracity of the manufacturer’s claims, so we will assume them to be true until proven otherwise.



The comparison: on the left, the Dyson V15 Detect, on the right, the Gen5. Note the larger battery

Holding it in your hand, you immediately notice that the new top of the Dyson range is heavier than the V15 Detect: 3.5 kg against about 3 kg. It seems little, but it is noticeable, especially if the cleaning sessions are quite long. The difference is mainly due to the battery, which is larger and allows you to get up to 70 minutes of operation on a single charge.

Another change in design and ergonomics is even more controversial. Gone is the trigger switch on the handle that allowed you to use the vacuum cleaner even for an instant, replaced by a button on the top. Turning the appliance on and off is therefore a more complex operation, because it requires the use of both hands, and the user experience is less immediate and less pleasant than before. The same can be said of what is one of the most comfortable new features of the Gen5, i.e. the brush integrated into the motor body, so to clean a small surface in depth there is no need to go looking for the right accessory, just disconnect the tube and remove the brush.



After cleaning, here is the count of dirt particles sucked up. At the top, the power button

How does it work

By contrast, the engine is smaller, faster and more powerful than its predecessor, with rotational speeds of up to 135,000 rpm – up to nine times faster than a Formula One engine. Despite being powerful, it is relatively silent, and in automatic mode it manages to clean well without causing too much discomfort. When the sensors detect a greater presence of dirt, an algorithm increases the suction power. The aspirated particles are counted and shown on a color LCD screen below the power button. The numbers are astronomical, and would scare anyone, as well as the classification into different types of particles according to size. Yellow indicates particles the size of allergens and pollen, orange indicates particles the size of microscopic dust and flakes of skin, pink indicates particles the size of dust mites and fine sand, and purple indicates particles the size sugar and mites. Numbers start high and decrease with use; but, beyond the slightly nerdy curiosity, it doesn’t seem to us that this view offers great advantages compared to that of the V15 Detect.



The new Fluffy Optic brush adopts a more powerful diode that allows you to better detect dust even in bright light

Accessories

The obvious improvement is instead in one of the accessories supplied as standard with Gen5, namely the Fluffy Optic brush. In a corner it hides a laser diode that emits a saber of green light grazing the ground, to discover even the smallest speck of dust. The principle is the same as the previous model, but here the beam is more powerful and more visible even in broad daylight, and according to Dyson it allows to reveal twice the amount of dust on the floor compared to before: useful, because, according to a study by the he company itself which has involved over 30,000 people in 39 countries, 60% of people admit to cleaning only when they see visible dust or dirt.

Also supplied with the Gen5 are a special anti-tangle brush that allows you to vacuum hair and long fibers without blocking, a conical brush, very useful if you have pets, and various nozzles for all uses. Only on the Dyson website, then, is a version available at no extra cost that also includes a useful folding adapter for the most difficult to reach corners.



The lance for cleaning corners and a small brush are integrated into the body of the appliance

The filter

Like other Dyson products, the Gen5 also features a whole-machine HEPA filtration system, which is completely sealed, to ensure dirty air passes through the filter, expelling cleaner air back into the home. Thanks to the 1.9-metre filter folded 145 times, this vacuum cleaner captures 99.99% of potentially harmful particles down to 0.1 microns, including viruses. Dust particles and viruses remain trapped inside and even when you open the bin to clean it, the container features an ejection mechanism with a rotating latch, to get rid of the dirt in one swipe without getting your hands dirty.

We like it

Over the top aesthetics

Good autonomy

Great performance

We do not like it

Heavy

Traditional power button and no longer a trigger

High price



It is also perfect for parquet

In fine

The Dyson Gen5 Detect works very well, but for the asking price (999 euros) and the prestige of the brand this is no surprise. It’s a step up from the already excellent V15 Detect, but it’s also an example of a product that pushes the limits of engineering development to the max, losing sight of the actual benefits that certain solutions can bring to those who use it every day. So: good for the new Fluffy Optic which makes it easier to detect dust on floors, good for the sealed HEPA filter that makes the air in the room cleaner, good for the idea of ​​incorporating a brush for small surfaces directly into the body of the ‘device. Other innovations seemed unnecessary to us, such as the particle count screen, while we were not convinced by the fact that the accessories are not compatible with those of the V15 Detect and that the charging jack is not in the same position, so who when going from the old model to the new one, he cannot use the wall base he already has at home but must install the one supplied. On the other hand, the battery life increases: however, it is a less great advantage than it seems, because it is very unlikely that you will use the Gen5 for 70 minutes in a row. You will certainly get tired sooner and a break will still be necessary; if anything, you will avoid having to reload it if you clean a not too large space several times.

For those who already have a V15 Detect there are no real reasons to switch to the new model, however for those looking for a robust, powerful vacuum cleaner with flawless operation, the Dyson Gen5 is in the short list of the best products currently on the market. Provided you have strong arms.