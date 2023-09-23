The proof: how the new Apple iPhone 15s are made and how they perform

Apple’s strategy is clear: one year brings the major innovations on the Pro iPhones, the following year on the non-Pro ones. Thus the two iPhones 15 and 15 Plus always have an aluminum frame and glass back, but adopt the Dynamic Island, first seen on the iPhone 14 Pro last year. The two higher-end models have a titanium frame which makes them lighter. The 3-nanometer A17 Pro chip ensures excellent performance, with demanding apps and even games. For photos and videos, there is a new lens system, but the most important camera news only concerns the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a telephoto lens system with up to 5X optical zoom. Instead of the Mute switch, the two Pros also have a side Action button that can be configured via software, like on the Apple Watch Ultra. It can handle a number of functions, including silencing the phone, turning on the flashlight, launching the camera, and more. All new models adopt a USB-C connector, as required by the EU starting from 2024, and thus increases the compatibility of third-party accessories, from chargers to hard drives. A surprise is the price: high, but lower than last year.

By Bruno Ruffilli

