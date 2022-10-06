The new iPhone 14 Plus, the last to be marketed of the four phones presented by Apple a few weeks ago, is also the only one that wasn’t there before. It is the device of the “normal” series with a screen 20% larger than the base model, and the same as the Pro Max version. That is 6.7 inches against the 6.1 inches of the base model. He then has the A15 Bionic processor, the same as last year but with the graphics sector enhanced by 20%, the most performing battery among the four new Apple phones and other improvements and small innovations that make this iPhone Plus unique in terms of positioning and performance.

The pictures: the new iPhone 14 Plus

Features

The new iPhone 14 Plus has 6.7-inch screen with Super Retina XDR Oled technology from 2778 x 1284 pixels with 458 ppi, refresh at 60 Hz but with 1200 nits as maximum value and very wide color range, plus HDR10 and True Tone technology to modulate the colors on the screen with the dominant ambient light.

The processor, as also happens for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, is the A15 Bionic with an additional graphics core compared to last year, the connection reaches 5G (when supported by operators and the network), there is the usual MagSafe connection for accessories and wireless charging, and a new video-photographic compartment consisting of two slightly more lenses bright of the previous generation and with sensors capable of capturing more light. The Photonic Engine allows 14 series phones (including this one) to dramatically improve shots in low light. The devices of the previous series, despite having the same processor and quality lenses, cannot activate the function because they do not have the new thermal performance (we’ll come back in a moment) of the iPhone 14.

In addition, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, as was “discovered” by international sites that take apart the phones and as was also indicated by Apple itself, have now been completely redesigned internally with the aim of making easier repairability of appliances. For example, it is possible to disassemble and access the internal card also from the back of the iPhone, and to replace the rear glass in a very simple way in case of accident and breakage.

The new iPhone 14 Plus, like the other devices in this series and the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, is also equipped with a series of sensors for the detection of automobile accidents, which is certainly very useful but which we have not (fortunately) had the opportunity to test. The Wall Street Journal did it instead.

The 14 Plus, available in five colors (blue, light purple, Midnight, Galaxy and ProductRed) costs 1,179 euros for the 128 Gb version, 1,309 for the 256 Gb version and 1,569 for the 512 Gb version. We tested the 512 Gb version in preview, to essentially understand two things: the strengths and weaknesses of this device on the one hand and what kind of audience it is aimed at on the other.

Setup and battery

Having opened the very sober packaging, switching from the “old” iPhone 13 Pro Max to the new 14 Plus is simple: we brought the two devices closer together and migrated the contents of our previous iPhone without problems. On our device there is the Physical sim of the operator, but if you want you can migrate a digital eSim (the phone can store up to 8 and use two at the same time). We do not have space problems for the passage of data but, in case, Apple offers a free service via iCloud to complete the temporary backup of the old phone and pass the data to the new one. In two hours we did it all.

The phone has the traditional notch, so there are no interface differences compared to the previous generation (while the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models have a double hole and the Dynamic Island, which is already copied in the Android world).

Our user experience for the test was not very long (less than a week) but from the first days it became clear that the battery of this iPhone 14 Plus responds perfectly to what is indicated by Apple. Both for the improved thermal and for the typical use of a non-Pro phone (i.e. you do not shoot ultra-high definition videos or use apps for productivity and editing videos and photos continuously) the yield is superior to the others household appliances.

We went to sleep systematically with 40% of battery available after normal use of the phone (mail, web, writing messages, videos on social networks, some shots of photos and some short videos, pastime gaming, lots of music with the AirPods Pro, some video calls). Even the stress test, passed watching one after another episodes of an old TV series on the new streaming service Paramount +, gave a remarkable yield. After three hours the phone consumed less than 10% battery.

Screen, processor and photo-video

The new iPhone 14 Plus has a feature that we liked right away: it has a large screen without having to pay the price of a iPhone 14 Pro Max. Indeed, without having to think that you have spent a lot of money on an extremely powerful phone (the 14 Pro Max) that has capabilities that we will then only marginally exploit.

Instead, the maxi screen of the 14 Plus also helps those (like myself) who insist on not wearing glasses despite the age requires it, it allows you to manage mail and web well, use the basic apps for work (in our case , Trello, Slack, Things), appreciate photos on Instagram and those that friends send us or that we take, watch videos on one of the various platforms. A large display also helps those who do not have small hands to write both messages and texts even of medium length using the telephone keypad. This review, for example, was written in draft on the iPhone 14 (and then revised on the Mac for publication). Finally, it is almost mandatory for TV series streaming and gaming.

The photographic and video sector is excellent: the best camera is the one we have with us and surely this phone is one of the ideal candidates to take more than reasonable pictures. The 2x tele lens is missing, but with digital zoom it is easily achieved without significant loss of detail.

Incident detection and emergency SOS via satellite

The satellite emergencies feature is present on the phone but not active and Apple does not say when it will be brought to Europe. The incident detection part is also common to the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, but as mentioned we have not tried it. However, we understand that in the event of an accident if a person owns both this phone and a Apple Watch Series 8 the emergency call goes in priority on the watch, because Apple technicians believe (rightly in our opinion) that the device being in contact with the body is more easily accessible than the phone, which may be tossed away in the accident.

However, the new features make us think of what difference the presence of “intelligent” electronics is making over time in everyday life, for example for elderly people or those involved in accidents or suffering from sudden illness. Until a few years ago it was science fiction, now it is truly within everyone’s reach. Among the various companies, Apple, thanks to its very integrated ecosystem, is proving to be a reliable partner, from this point of view.

Conclusion: who is this phone for

We liked this device very much. First of all because she has a big screen and a battery that she has never left us on foot. Indeed, with a little attention and in particular situations, you can easily arrive at lunchtime the next day, if for example you are out for a night and you have forgotten your charger at home.

The audio-video sector is remarkable: impossible to distinguish a normal photo (not in extreme light situations) taken by this device and by the iPhone 14 Pro or 13 Pro. The performance of the processor is to be mentioned separately: we tried to stress it with “demanding” games or to play a fast editing with 4K video at 60 fps but there were no problems or slowdowns. Apple claims that the new distribution of the internal elements improves the heat dissipation and allows you to have a higher yield of the processor because it does not slow down due to excessive temperature. We cannot say the opposite, in the sense that we have never encountered the problem: the yield has always been the same, very high.

Finally, the price and the “sense” of this phone. In our opinion it is a perfect device for those who want to enter or stay in the Apple world and are looking for a large screen but for “normal” use, without looking for a youtuber or influencer device for semi-professional uses or professional. Even the price tag says it: the basic 128 Gb version of the 14 Pro Max costs 310 euros more than this 14 Plus, and prices rise in proportion to the size of the memory.

Unlike the iPhone 14, which is not a recommended choice for those who already have an iPhone 12 or 13, this device brings with it a maxi screen and the endless battery that make it more than affordable. It obviously makes no sense to switch from an iPhone 13 Pro Max to this one. For everyone else, it’s a great buy. And perhaps, in our experience, not only better from an economic point of view than the 14 Pro Max, which costs much more, has processor, screen, video cameras and Dynamic Island, but also usable features for those who need very clear. iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is the “good giant” for almost everyone, with few defects and many advantages.

We like it

Giant screen

Maxi battery

Price (and purple color!)

We do not like it