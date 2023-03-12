It is a modern work concept that is becoming increasingly popular with many companies: the four-day week. Last year, Wiener Linien was the first large company in Austria to take the step towards this model. But there were already a few examples of this in the local start-up scene.
These include the Upper Austrian PetTech scale-up Tractive and the Viennese SaaS startup involve.me. To talk about how the four-day workweek works in practice, Vlad Gozman, CEO of involve.me, and Michael Hurnaus, CEO of Tractive, are guests on the podcast. The topics:
- Why Tractive and involve.me chose the four-day week
- The interim conclusion of the four-day week after about a month
- How the concept is received by the employees
- Whether the four-day week pays off for companies with the same salary
- Other modern working models such as work from anywhere or unlimited vacation
- The working world of the future
You can listen to the podcast:
Several times a week we talk to founders, investors, experts, scientists and politicians about the topics of digitization, technology, startups and climate protection. The topics are in-depth discussions on current news that can be read at Tech & Nature and Trending Topics.