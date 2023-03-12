It is a modern work concept that is becoming increasingly popular with many companies: the four-day week. Last year, Wiener Linien was the first large company in Austria to take the step towards this model. But there were already a few examples of this in the local start-up scene.

These include the Upper Austrian PetTech scale-up Tractive and the Viennese SaaS startup involve.me. To talk about how the four-day workweek works in practice, Vlad Gozman, CEO of involve.me, and Michael Hurnaus, CEO of Tractive, are guests on the podcast. The topics:

Why Tractive and involve.me chose the four-day week

The interim conclusion of the four-day week after about a month

How the concept is received by the employees

Whether the four-day week pays off for companies with the same salary

Other modern working models such as work from anywhere or unlimited vacation

The working world of the future

You can listen to the podcast:

