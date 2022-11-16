Startups were the real protagonists at the Eicma show in Milan: the 79th International Two-Wheel Exhibition dedicated an entire pavilion to the most innovative companies. An event within an event, created thanks to the collaboration and support of ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies.

“The mobility sector – explained the president of Eicma Pietro Meda – is today one of the areas where important challenges and everything that is happening in terms of innovation are concentrated. In this area it is therefore possible to conduct a visit experience in the name of creativity and the ability of young entrepreneurs to give answers and interpret the changes. This space, with an exhibition formula that has become consolidated in recent years, represents the bet of EICMA and ICE on young people, an exclusive place where startuppers present ideas, solutions and prototypes to the general public, but also an essential moment for developing business opportunities and relations with operators, the media and institutions”.

Many ideas on the table, a window on the future of the important two-wheeler sector. From Linkable’s first ultra-portable e-scooter the size of a tennis racket to Tomahawk electric motorcycles, from the innovative To.Tem scooter to the smart helmet. Here are one by one the most interesting ideas of all startups.





battoo

With Tivale Ebike they made the first official listing of second hand bikes for the Ebike sector. All thanks to a DB which “fishes” information on all models on the market from 2018 to 2022 and which includes the technical characteristics and price lists of all vehicles by make, model and trim level. The program promotes a current value quotation, forecasting and issuance of used value and compliance certifications service.





Liber

The Liber startup was born as a spinoff of the University of Bologna with the aim of introducing products, processes and consultancy services on the market in the field of sustainable mobility. The reference Liber product consists of an integration methodology for Li-Ion cylindrical cells and LFP prismatic cells to create custom modules with which to assemble small and large battery packs for scooter, automotive applications, but also for the naval sector.





Linkable

With Elisa, they presented a real ultra-portable e-scooter at Eicma: when closed, Elisa is 75 cm long, 30 cm high (the size of a tennis racket) and 13 cm wide. A patented combination of advanced mechanisms (including tilting wheels, wide/foldable handlebars and oversized self-opening deck) allows you to transform it in 5″ into a full-sized e-scooter 88cm long, 112cm high and 25cm wide which allows driving with parallel feet.Handle, transport belt and a bag equipped with mini wheels allow the user to transport it respectively for short, medium and long distances, making Elisa the ideal solution for the last mile.





Safety Helmets

The company holds several patents for the production of a smart helmet with brake and turn lights and emergency call ecall. The idea is to transform the helmet from a passive safety element to a protagonist of active safety with signals of all kinds.





Tomahawk

Three electric motorcycle models which, thanks to their price and particular driving characteristics, are accessible to the widest range of public. Great attention to design with sleek lines inspired by sports bikes. All models focus heavily on handling to offer unique driving sensations. The technicians then worked hard on the lightning-fast response to accelerator commands.





Totem

In addition to the innovative three-wheeled scooter equipped with collision alert, the eBike that uses the smartphone as a rear safety camera was also presented. It’s called Cobra and it’s the first electric bike in the world that integrates the To.tem Eye system for active surveillance while pedalling.





Coco

Here is the idea: an electric motorcycle with gears approved for circulation on urban and extra-urban roads and for off-road use. The technology used for this bike is designed to bring it closer to traditional bikes, with the only difference being that it has no environmental and acoustic impact. Furthermore, its particularity is that of having very low consumption compared to a traditional electric motorcycle.