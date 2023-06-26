The protein drink startup with scientific know-how

The company AnovonA offers protein drinks under the mucki brand, which are characterized by medical know-how and ingredients from the Austrian Alps. The drinks are already available in several Austrian supermarket chains and recently received an investment worth millions. Alexander Novotny, CEO of mucki, is a guest in today’s podcast. We talk to him about:

The protein drinks from mucki The scientific know-how behind the company Why mucki focuses on sustainability, but not on “organic” The latest, plant-based product from the young company The latest round of financing The future of the young company

﻿

