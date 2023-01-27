After each quarterly financial report is released, Seagate will announce the HDD capacity planning roadmap by the way, which points out that 22TB and 24TB HDD will be launched this year.

From Seagate’s HDD roadmap, it can be seen that it will proceed in two directions, one is traditional magnetic recording CMR, perpendicular magnetic recording PMR and shingled magnetic recording SMR, and the other is heat-assisted magnetic recording HAMR, both directions will be With MACH 2 dual magnetic arm technology.

Seagate plans to launch 22TB capacity CMR / PMR HDD in the first half of this year, which will be packaged with ten discs, with a single disc capacity of 2.2TB, and 24TB SMR HDD. However, this direction seems to stop here, and it is indeed quite difficult to increase the capacity substantially.

The other is the heat-assisted magnetic recording HAMR technology that has been highly expected and has been vigorously promoted by Seagate. Of course, it will also be matched with MACH 2 technology. Although this series has been shipped for many years, it has been under evaluation, and the number of shipments and application scenarios are also very limited.

Seagate plans to release HAMR HDD with a capacity of 30+TB in Q2, and this time it will be commercially available on a large scale, but it should not be within this year, and it is expected to form a sufficient scale around 2025. Seagate will increase the capacity to 40+TB by then, and even 50+TB HDD will be seen in 2026.

Seagate revealed that the prototype of 50+TB HAMR HDD has been completed in its laboratory, and it will be transferred to the prototype stage when the time is ripe.