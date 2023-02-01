SQUARE ENIX announced that the stress relief simulation game “PowerWash Simulator” co-produced by Square Enix Collective and FuturLab will be launched on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms on January 31. At the same time, the free DLC “Special Commission of Tomb Raider” will be released, and players of all platform versions can download it.

Release promotional video

The second wave of free DLC is officially confirmed as “Midgar’s Special Commission”

SQUARE ENIX also confirmed that it will launch the second wave of free DLC “Midgar’s Special Commission”, which will be able to clean Hadi Daedna, Seventh Heaven, and the guardian giant scorpion that appeared in “Final Fantasy VII” and so on. places and enemies.

The release date and details of the levels are yet to be announced.

“Tomb Raider’s Special Commission” is now available for download!

Product Information

Game name: simulated high pressure cleaning

Game Type: High Pressure Washing Simulation

Supported platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch,

Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Windows10、Steam

Release date: PS4 / PS5 / Switch version January 31, 2023

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC July 15, 2022

※ Also included in the Game Pass lineup

Suggested price: Please refer to each regional store

Number of players: 1 to 6 people

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English

Simulator High Pressure Cleaning is a healing simulation game that offers players unprecedented levels of peace and calm. Immerse your body and mind in the melodious sound of the strong water column, and forget all the stress in real life! Grab your pressure washer and let it go, unlock new tools or upgrade existing ones to clean everything more efficiently. No matter what kind of dirt it is, it will be washed clean in front of you.

From casual players who like cleaning to core players who pursue the ultimate gaming experience, anyone can’t help but indulge in this work, and get irreplaceable peace and satisfaction. Square Enix Collective and Futurlab will also release regular updates in the future to enrich the game content.

Introduction to FuturLab

FuturLab is a small, award-winning games studio based in Brighton, UK. Since 2003, FuturLab has developed and distributed “Velocity 2X”, “Tiny Trax”, “Mini-Mech Mayhem”, “Peaky Blinders” and many other topical works on PC and console. Currently, I am working on “Simulated High Pressure Cleaning”, which many players are looking forward to.

POWERWASH SIMULATOR © 2021, 2022 FuturLab Limited. Published by Square Enix Ltd. Developed by FuturLab Limited.