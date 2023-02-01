Release promotional video
The second wave of free DLC is officially confirmed as “Midgar’s Special Commission”
The release date and details of the levels are yet to be announced.
“Tomb Raider’s Special Commission” is now available for download!
“Tomb Raider Special Commission” promotional video
Product Information
Game name: simulated high pressure cleaning
Game Type: High Pressure Washing Simulation
Supported platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch,
Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Windows10、Steam
Release date: PS4 / PS5 / Switch version January 31, 2023
Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC July 15, 2022
※ Also included in the Game Pass lineup
Suggested price: Please refer to each regional store
Number of players: 1 to 6 people
Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English
From casual players who like cleaning to core players who pursue the ultimate gaming experience, anyone can’t help but indulge in this work, and get irreplaceable peace and satisfaction. Square Enix Collective and Futurlab will also release regular updates in the future to enrich the game content.
Introduction to FuturLab
POWERWASH SIMULATOR © 2021, 2022 FuturLab Limited. Published by Square Enix Ltd. Developed by FuturLab Limited.